Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Friday shared a photograph on Instagram, which gives a subtle hint that he could be preparing to record a new song In June during lockdown, Siddhant dropped "Dhoop", his first single as a singer that was widely appreciated by his fans. In his new Instagram post, the actor is seen standing with a mic. A guitarist and keyboard player in the background. Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares a Beautiful Poem but Fans Cannot Take Their Eyes off The Shirtless Snap That Came With It! (View Pic)

"It's a Vibe! @dawgeek x #LilSansu #Jamming," Siddhant captioned the image. "Dhoop" was composed along with DAWgeek by Siddhant, who shot the song within the confines of his home amidst lockdown with help of his family. The actor is currently in Goa shooting for filmmaker Shakun Batra's next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif And Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer To Roll By November End In Goa

Check Out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram Post Below:

Siddhant, who rose to fame as MC Sher in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "Gully Boy", also has "Phone Bhoot" and "Bunty Aur Babli 2" coming up.

