Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the shocking attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday (January 16). In a video circulating online, Rakhi, visibly distressed, shared her thoughts on the incident and questioned the lack of security in "high-profile buildings." "Oh my God! Such bad news. Saif Ali Khan, with whom I have also worked before, in a song during Rakesh Roshan's film at the very beginning of my struggling days. I could never have imagined, even in my dreams, that such a big tragedy could happen to Saifu," Rakhi said. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: New CCTV Video Shows Suspect Buying Headphones at Dadar Mobile Shop in Mumbai – Reports.

"Yeh building wale kya karte hain? Aap itna monthly paisa lete ho, aur CCTV camera bhi nahi laga sakte? Kitni buri khabar hai yeh. 2025 mein kya ho raha hai? Itne diggaj logon ke saath kya ho raha hai? (What do the people in this building do? You charge such a high monthly fee, and yet you can't even install CCTV cameras? This is such terrible news. What is happening in 2025? What is happening to such great individuals?)," she added. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain Suspect from Madhya Pradesh for Interrogation – Reports.

Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident

The actor (Saif) was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on January 16. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds. Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

According to doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid. While Saif is "out of danger," doctors are monitoring him.