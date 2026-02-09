Visakhapatnam, February 9: A 27-year-old former IT professional was arrested by the Visakhapatnam police on Sunday for allegedly orchestrating a series of house break-ins across Andhra Pradesh. The accused, identified as Achhi Mahesh Reddy, also known as Sunny, reportedly turned to crime to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included international travel and the purchase of a luxury vehicle.

The arrest follows a months-long investigation triggered by a surge in nighttime burglary complaints across the city. Investigators revealed that Reddy is a postgraduate who previously held a position at a reputable IT firm in Hyderabad. Despite his professional background, he allegedly resorted to theft to maintain high-end personal expenses. Cyber Fraud Alert: Indore Police Warns of Fake Digital Wedding Invitations Using APK Files to Steal Personal Data and Money.

Achhi Mahesh Reddy aka Sunny Arrested by Police

#Techie-turned-#Burglar works as an IT Employee in #Hyderabad , Arrested for over 26 House Break-in Offences in #Visakhapatnam (#Vizag), who invloved in over 60 #Burglary cases in #AndhraPradesh , for Enjoy a Lavish Lifestyle, luxury BMW car. The #Gajuwaka police of… pic.twitter.com/GGvl5UFjsR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 8, 2026

Stolen Assets and Police Recovery

Following the arrest, the Visakhapatnam police successfully resolved 26 house break-in cases spanning various jurisdictions, including Gajuwaka, Arilova, and Pendurthi. In these specific instances, the total value of stolen jewellery and cash was estimated at INR 2,466,000. This included more than 1,084 grams of gold and 6,300 grams of silver.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered 699 grams of gold ornaments and 3.8 kilograms of silver. Additionally, officers seized a luxury BMW car, which they believe was purchased using the proceeds of the robberies, along with an unnumbered scooter and various burglary tools. The total value of the recovered property is estimated to be over INR 1,563,000.

A History of Criminal Activity

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police, Shanka Brata Bagchi, noted that Reddy has a documented history of criminal behaviour dating back to his teenage years. At the age of 15, he was apprehended for similar offences and sent to a juvenile home. He later served 14 months in Rajahmundry Central Jail for burglaries committed in Kakinada and surrounding regions.

Police records indicate that the accused has been involved in more than 60 burglary cases throughout the state. During his recent spree, he reportedly utilised professional equipment such as drilling machines, hammers, and screwdrivers, while wearing masks and gloves to evade detection. Bengaluru Man Arrested for Stealing Women’s Undergarments, Posting Photos Wearing Them.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

The authorities have booked Reddy in connection with all related cases and are currently preparing charges for prosecution. The investigation remains active as police look into whether any other individuals were involved in the disposal of the stolen goods.

