The investigation into the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan has made significant progress, as Mumbai Police have detained a suspect from Madhya Pradesh. The suspect is currently in custody, with interrogation underway, according to India Today. On January 16, the 54-year-old actor was attacked at his Bandra home, sustaining multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and near his spine. Saif was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is now reported to be out of danger and recovering. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: New CCTV Video Shows Suspect Buying Headphones at Dadar Mobile Shop in Mumbai – Reports

Police Detain Suspect From MP in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)