Mohit Suri's latest film, Saiyaara, continues to make waves across the internet. The romantic drama, backed by Yash Raj Films, features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. In just eight days after its release, the movie is cruising towards the INR 200 crore mark in India. The film's emotional story and soul-stirring music seem to be striking a chord with audiences, who continue to storm theatres in large numbers. Appreciation for the film is coming from all corners, and now Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has also expressed his admiration for the film and praised the emerging stars. 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

Akshay Kumar on the Success of ‘Saiyaara’

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar appreciated how a film led by two newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is shaking the box office. Talking about Saiyaara, he said, "I think it's the best thing that has happened. Humari Hindi film industry ke lie bohot acchi baat hai ki ek newcomer, naya ladka, nayi ladki, ki film chal gayi hai. (It's a great thing for the Hindi film industry that a film featuring two newcomers is doing so well). I welcome them to the industry and I am very happy. Sacchi keh raha hoon, its such a good thing."

‘Saiyaara’ Global Box Office Update

Calling it a "good sign", the Bollywood superstar added that films like Saiyaara are contributing to the revival of the industry. Akshay added that he hasn't seen the film yet but will soon watch it in theatres. Further talking about filmmaker Mohit Suri, the Housefull 5 actor said, "Mohit Suri has done an excellent job and uske jo songs ke choices hai, that is amazing." ‘A Good Film Always Finds Its Place’: Anupam Kher Applauds ‘Saiyaara’ and His Film ‘Tanvi the Great’ Team (View Post).

Talking about Akshay Kumar's work front, the Bollywood superstar has one of the most exciting lineups of films. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla alongside Paresh Rawal. Apart from this, he also has Welcome to the Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan.

