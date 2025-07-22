When you think about it, a movie like Saiyaara shouldn’t really have worked. Mohit Suri - the director - hasn’t been in great form since the success of Ek Villain (2014), with Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain Returns all underperforming, and Malang receiving a lukewarm response. The film stars two newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - one a ‘nepo kid’ (a term social media loves to hate), and the other previously seen in the flop Salaam Venky. It’s not part of a franchise, and to top it off, Saiyaara turns out to be an unofficial remake of the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember. Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Copied From Korean Drama ‘A Moment To Remember’? Here’s What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Debut Movie.

Yet, against all odds, Saiyaara has surprised everyone by delivering the second-best opening weekend for a Hindi film in 2025 (INR 84 crore), just behind Chhaava (INR 121.43 crore). Despite releasing on fewer screens - around 8,000, lower than most blockbusters - the film drew consistently high occupancy. On its first Sunday, it recorded a remarkable 71% Hindi occupancy, signalling strong audience engagement.

And the momentum isn’t slowing down. The film is expected to net around INR 20 crore on Monday, pushing it past the INR 100 crore milestone with ease.

Some trade experts even believe it could touch the INR 300 crore mark. Currently, the highest-grossing modern-day romantic drama in Hindi cinema is Kabir Singh, with INR 278.24 crore. Whether Saiyaara surpasses that remains to be seen. What’s already clear is that this is YRF’s first solo success in the romantic drama genre in years - their recent hits have come exclusively from their Spy Universe.

So, what did YRF and Mohit Suri do right that turned Saiyaara into the unexpected blockbuster it has become? Here are five key lessons from the film’s well-crafted release strategy

1. Star Power Isn’t Everything - Knowing Your Audience Is

A Still From Saiyaara

The success of Kabir Singh and even the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam proves that today’s young audience is hungry for emotionally intense romantic dramas. They gravitate towards stories where the male lead is a brooding, often toxic figure, and the female lead is the nurturing force who ‘fixes’ him. Mohit Suri knows this territory well, with hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain under his belt.

The trailer for Saiyaara tapped into this exact sentiment, and the songs resonated with the same emotion-heavy template. The film teased fans of this genre by giving them more content to make those heartbreak-heavy Instagram reels.

2. Original, Melodic Songs Still Matter

The buzz around Metro... In Dino and now Saiyaara proves that audiences are growing weary of the remixes and rehashes passed off as film music. They want soulful, original compositions that enhance the storytelling. Saiyaara delivered on this front. Its songs became an emotional backbone for the narrative and a viral hit on social media. The takeaway? Bring back melodies that make people feel.

3. Modest Budgeting Can Maximise Returns

A Still From Saiyaara

By casting two newcomers, the makers were able to keep Saiyaara’s budget in the INR 45–60 crore range. This smart, disciplined budgeting meant the film turned profitable almost instantly, becoming a hit by the end of its first weekend. Not many films can claim that today.

4. FOMO-Driven PR Works Better Than In-Your-Face Promotion

A Still From Saiyaara

Some trade voices have claimed that Saiyaara didn’t have a strong PR drive, but that’s not quite accurate. It was simply subtler. Unlike the usual pre-release routine of city tours and overexposure, YRF kept things tightly controlled. Mohit Suri was the only one giving interviews, while the leads were kept away from the limelight - either to avoid pre-release overfamiliarity or to minimise risk of media missteps.

This, coupled with widespread praise from trade insiders as soon as the trailer dropped, created a quiet but effective sense of FOMO, especially among younger audiences aged 15–25. The result? Crowds flocked to cinemas to be part of the buzz.

5. Word-of-Mouth and Social Buzz Sustain Momentum

A Still From Saiyaara

While Saiyaara may not have won over every critic (including us), the film has received largely positive reviews across the board. What’s more, it benefited from excellent word-of-mouth and rapidly growing social media traction. Videos of packed theatres, screaming fans, fainting viewers, and emotional breakdowns went viral.

Even if some of these reactions were PR-manufactured stunts, they worked. They generated massive buzz and ensured the film wasn’t a one-day wonder, but a film people felt they had to watch - quickly. ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Craze: Fans ‘Cry’, ‘Scream’, and ‘Faint’ in Theatres While Watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Movie – Genuine Emotional Displays or Viral PR Stunts?

Saiyaara’s journey proves that a strong emotional core, strategic marketing, good music, and controlled expectations can create a perfect storm for box office success. YRF and Mohit Suri didn't reinvent the wheel, but they understood their audience and played their cards right. In an era dominated by franchise films and IP-led storytelling, Saiyaara stands out by being a reminder that even an old-school love story - when done smart- can still pull at the heartstrings and packed theatres.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 01:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).