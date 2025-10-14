Swedish actress and model Elli AvrRam was all over the internet in July 2025 after a romantic picture of her with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani went viral. Initially speculated as dating rumours, it was later revealed to be a social media stunt to promote their collaborative track Chandaniya. However, before the revelation, their picture was widely shared online, and the actress faced massive trolling, including remarks about her body count. Months after the misogynistic trolling, Elli opened up about it during an interview. ‘People Are Scared of Salman Khan’: Elli AvrRam Calls Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Her ‘Angel’, Shares People Don’t Dare To Misbehave With Her Because of Him (Watch Video).

Elli AvrRam Reacts to ‘Boy Count’ Remarks After Viral Pic With Ashish Chanchlani

Months after the social media trolling, Elli AvrRam addressed the "body count" remark in an interview with Times Now. The Bigg Boss 7 fame said that she had no clue about what "body count" meant until her Gen-Z friends explained it. She said, "I feel it always happens with women. It never happens with men. It's always us; we are the demons, and it's just society, life and frustrated men, probably very hurt also. We can just pray for them and bless them with more light and that they become more mature, heal and understand how to respect women and human beings."

She added, "Body count stands for something else, which, honestly, even I didn't know what it meant until my Gen-Z people explained to me what it means. The number of people that you've been physical with, that's what it means."

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s Viral Photo

Elli AvrRam on Uorfi Javed Supporting Her

During the interview, Elli also reacted to social media star Uorfi Javed coming out in support of her during the trolling. She said, "Of course Uorfi gave that statement and it was really sweet of her. She's that one person who really speaks up."

When Ashish Chanchlani Defended Elli AvrRam

Ashish Chanchlani had also reacted to trolls targeting Elli AvrRam after their song "Chandaniya" was released. An X(formerly Twitter) user wrote, "Bhai seriously bol raha hoon, ekdum sh*t song tha and iske lie tune prank kiya and tere fans ne iss bandi ka character assasination kiya and tu chup hain."

Responding to the comment, Ashish wrote, "Make no mistake those 'people' in my commenst are not my audiences/fans or followers. Half of them dont even follow me. Its a free platform and an open tweet and all the disgusting things they said will never be supported or encouraged by me or my fans. My subs are not like this, Anyone who has been following me since a decade know what I preach in my fandom. Rest assured its pathetic what happend and Ill be addressing it soon." ‘Samajhne Wale Samajh Gaye’: Netizens REACT As Harsh Beniwal Takes Sly Dig at Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam, Shares AI-Generated Photo With Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa.

Elli AvrRam Speaks Out About Trolling After Viral Photo With Ashish Chanchlani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Elli AvrRam was last seen in the music video of "Zaar Zaar".

