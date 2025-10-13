Swedish actress and model Elli AvrRam, after she appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. Fans appreciated her bond with the Bollywood superstar on the show, and she gained a significant following during her stint. Following this, she made her Hindi film debut alongside Maniesh Paul in Mickey Virus the same year. In a recent interview, Elli opened up about Salman Khan’s protective nature toward her, revealing that people in the industry don’t dare to misbehave with her because of his influence. She also called him her “angel.” ‘Misunderstanding Mere Side Se Hui Thi’: Salman Khan Clears Air on Longstanding Rift With Arijit Singh, Calls Him ‘Dost’ on ‘Bigg Boss 19’; Confirms Singer Still Collaborates on His Films.

Elli AvrRam on Her Bond With Salman Khan

During a recent interview with Screen, Elli AvrRam opened up about her bond with Salman Khan and shared how he has been protective of her in the industry. She said, "I have been in touch with Salman Khan. In fact, I recently met him after many years at Ganpati. I am actually very bad at keeping in touch. I live in my bubble and focus on so many things I want to do. I work on myself a lot. There are so many things you need to control and take care of when living alone in a different country that functions very differently from the one where you were born and raised with your parents.

Elli AvrRam’s Instagram Post

Elli AvrRam Talks About Salman Khan’s Protective Nature

Talking about Salman's protective nature, Elli said that she is extremely grateful for the fondness the superstar has for her. She said that the Sikandar actor is very protective of his people. "I do believe he has been like an angel in my life. Over the years in teh industry, from what I have heard from other girls about their experiences, it has been extremely shocking. And I somehow understood that many people are scared of Salman Khan, so they don't dare to misbehave. That's been a beautiful form of protection and U'm very grateful for that."

Elli Avram and Salman Khan’s camaraderie on Bigg Boss 7 was one of the major highlights of the season. Although the two haven’t worked together in any films since the show, their adorable bond was well-loved by fans. Elli is also said to be part of the actor’s inner circle. ‘Maine Masti Mazak Mein Bola’: Ashish Chanchlani Clarifies His ‘Will Never Date Elli AvrRam’ Remark, Says It Was Taken Out of Context (Watch Video).

Watch Elli AvRam’s Full Interview With Screen

Elli AvrRam’s Social Media Stunt With Ashish Chanchlani

A few months back, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani took to Instagram and posted a mushy picture with Elli AvrRam, instantly sparking dating rumours across the internet. After the post gained traction, more pictures followed, but fans soon began speculating that it might be a collaboration. Almost a week after the original post, the announcement was made. Elli and Ashish had collaborated on a song titled “Chandaniya”. While such tactics are often used by celebrities, this instance stood out.

