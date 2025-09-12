A single photo is enough to set the internet on fire and that’s exactly what happened when a romantic picture of Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair surfaced online. Jannat was recently seen in Karan Johar's reality show The Traitor, the viral image has fuelled fresh dating rumours about the duo, leaving fans buzzing with speculation about their bond. Did Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh Aka Mr Faisu UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram? Rumoured Lovebirds Spark Breakup Speculations.

Elvish himself added fuel to the fire by sharing the photo with the caption, “Tere dil me haq mera hai.” While some admirers celebrated their pairing and showered love filled comments, others were quick to bring Mr. Faisu into the discussion. Social media was filled with questions like, “What happened to Faisu?” sparking yet another wave of gossip around Jannat’s personal life.

Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair Viral Photo Sparks New Project!

Many believe the photo might simply be from an upcoming project, perhaps a music video, similar to how Ashish Chanchlani once collaborated with Elli AvrRam. But a section of fans insists the chemistry looks too natural to be just for the cameras. Given that Elvish and Jannat previously appeared together in Laughter Chefs, some feel the two may have joined hands for a new venture. However, there’s still no official confirmation. ‘Eid Mubarak’: Jannat Zubair, Actress and Social Media Influencer, Celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025 With Family in Medina.

Jannat Zubair Unfollows Mr. Faisu, Sparks Breakup Rumours

For years, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu were at the centre of relationship rumours. Their frequent collaborations and on-screen chemistry often had fans convinced they were more than just friends. However, neither ever admitted to being in a relationship. In 2024, speculation grew stronger when Jannat unfollowed Faisu on Instagram. Surprisingly, even her brother Ayan Zubair and her mother Nazneen unfollowed him, hinting that things might not be well. Adding to the chatter, Jannat later shared a cryptic Instagram post that read: “Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be.” This further fuelled talks of a fallout.

Mr. Faisu Clears Air on Jannat Zubair Link-Up, Says He’s Single and Plans To Marry Soon

The rumours were also stirred during Faisu’s appearance on Celebrity MasterChef. When host Farah Khan teased him about marriage, actress Dipika Kakar indirectly confirmed his relationship with Jannat through her expressions, leaving the audience curious. In the reality show star featured Elvish Yadav in his cooking vlog, and the two opened up about their personal as well as professional lives. Elvish asked Faisu about his relationship status and his alleged breakup with Jannat Zubair. Elvish asked Faisu if he’s currently dating anyone. Responding to this, Faisu said, "Meri reh chuki hai ek girlfriend, and aap jo soch rahe ho, wohi bohot log soch rahe hain, but aisa kuch nahi hai. Abhi main single hun, and 1-1.5 saal mein shaadi kar lunga,” (I have had a girlfriend in the past, and what you are thinking is exactly what a lot of people are also thinking, but there’s nothing like that. Right now, I’m single, and I’ll get married in about 1 to 1.5 years). Elvish Yadav House Firing: 3 Masked Miscreants Open Fire at YouTuber's Residence in Gurugram, Video Shows Walls and Doors Damaged by Bullets.

Elvish Yadav’s Journey

On the other hand, Elvish Yadav has been riding high on success. Known for his roasting videos and daily-life vlogs, he made history in 2023 by becoming the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. His personal life, however, often makes as much noise as his professional achievements. From his alleged link-ups to his onscreen pairings, Elvish’s love life always grabs attention and now, Jannat Zubair’s name has joined the list. So, is this viral picture just a promotional stunt or is something brewing between Elvish and Jannat?

