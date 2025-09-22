Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai from the hectic shoot of Battle of Galwan in Leh, Ladakh, last week, sporting a clean-shaven look. The actor came back in town to shoot for the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode with special guests Kajol, Uorfi Javed and Jisshu Sengupta, which aired on Sunday, September 21, 2025. However, fans weren’t aware that Salman Khan didn’t just return for his hosting duties of the Colors’ reality show, but also to recover from an injury he reportedly sustained during the shoot of Battle of Galwan. The movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley Clash between India and China. The Battle of Galwan also took place during the Indo-China War in 1962. Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan is the biopic of Maha Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was martyred during the 2020 Galwan Valley Clash. The film will take its story from a series of books by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, titled India’s Most Fearless, that tell the stories of the bravery of Indian soldiers. Here’s what we know about Salman Khan’s injury on the sets of Battle of Galwan. Salman Khan’s Rib Injury Raises Health Concerns as He Struggles to Stand Up at Event; Worried Fans Wish Him Speedy Recovery.

Salman Khan Injured on ‘Battle of Galwan’ Sets in Ladakh?

Salman Khan returned to Mumbai after a rigorous 15-day schedule of Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman was injured while shooting for action scenes. However, the report does not mention the kind or extent of physical trauma he suffered. “Salman Khan and the entire crew shot for Battle of Galwan at sub-10 degrees temperature in Ladakh…the actor battled his physical injury, braving low oxygen levels and extreme weather conditions,” revealed a source to the publication. Salman Khan Poses With Soldiers During 'Battle of Galwan' Shoot in Ladakh, Pictures Go Viral Online (View Post).

“The team has shot for some action sequences, and dramatic moments at real locations. There have been minor injury concerns for Salman as well, and he will be resting over the next week before returning to the sets for the Mumbai schedule. Around 45 days of the film have been shot at real locations in Ladakh, and Salman was on the sets for 15 days for his part. The second schedule of Battle of Galwan begins next week in Mumbai,” informed the source.

Therefore, after a week’s break and the shoot for Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be back to shoot Battle of Galwan on specially created sets in Mumbai. The Ladakh schedule was shot at real locations in difficult conditions, while the Mumbai schedule will be on sets and will include “emotional moments of the film”, says the report. “Salman Khan battled his physical injuries, braving low oxygen levels and extreme weather conditions. There have been minor injury concerns... he’ll be resting over next week,” added the source.

‘Battle of Galwan’ Release Date

Battle of Galwan is targeting a 2026 release for Salman Khan. Therefore, shooting is on in full swing to finish a major portion of the film in 2025. Helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan stars actress Chitrangda Singh opposite Salman Khan,

Who Was Colonel B Santosh Babu?

A report in Mid-Day states that Salman Khan will essay the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu in Battle of Galwan. Col Santosh Babu was awarded the second-highest wartime gallantry award posthumously, the Maha Vir Chakra. He led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan clash, and was martyred on June 14, 2020, while battling Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

