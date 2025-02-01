Bollywood star Jackie Shroff (born February 1, 1957) celebrates his 68th birthday today. Rising to fame with the 1983 action-romance Hero, Jackie quickly became a household name with his effortless charm and versatile performances. Over the years, he has starred in numerous hit films, including Devdas (2002), Border (1997), Khalnayak (1993), Rangeela (1995), solidifying his place in the industry. However, not many know that Jackie’s acting debut was in Swami Dada (1982), where his role didn’t create much buzz. Read on. ‘This Is Jackie Shroff 3.0’: Varun Dhawan and Atlee Praise Jaggu Dada’s Villainous Act in ‘Baby John’, Liken It to Bobby Deol’s Role in ‘Animal’ (Watch Videos).

Details About Jackie Shroff's Role in 'Swami Dada'

Before Hero, Jackie had a brief, uncredited role in Swami Dada (1982), playing one of Shakti Kapoor's henchmen. Here’s an interesting bit of trivia: Shroff initially met Dev Anand with hopes of landing the second-lead role, but after 15 days, the role was reallocated to Mithun Chakraborty. Despite this setback, Shroff's debut in Swami Dada marked the start of his journey in Bollywood. Little did anyone know, this modest beginning would lead to a stellar career, eventually making Jackie one of the most beloved stars in the industry. ‘Muh Pe Light Mat Maar’: Jackie Shroff Warns Paparazzi As Suhana Khan Leaves an Event (Watch Video).

Watch Jackie Shroff and Shakti Kapoor's Scene from 'Swami Dada':

Swami Dada follows Hari Mohan (Dev Anand), a saint revered by his followers for his spiritual teachings. However, they remain unaware that he secretly leads a life of crime as a professional thief. Coming back to Jackie Shroff, today he is affectionately known as ‘Jaggu Dada’ by his fans. With over 42 years in the industry, he remains a beloved figure, constantly impressing audiences with his unmatched versatility. Known for his memorable roles in both mainstream and unconventional films, Jackie continues to deliver standout performances. His recent projects, including Singham Again and Baby John, showcase his enduring appeal and ability to evolve with the times.

