A video featuring Jackie Shroff and Suhana Khan from a recent event has taken the internet by storm. The heartwarming clip showcases the veteran actor’s protective gesture towards Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter. As Suhana made her way out, Jackie stepped in to ensure her smooth exit amid the paparazzi frenzy. He is heard warning the photographers, ‘Light math maarna (Don’t flash the lights)’. Check out the viral video below: Salman Khan, Suhana Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Others Grace Nirvan Khan’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash in Mumbai (See Pics).

Jackie Shroff Protecting Suhana Khan From Paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)