The Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh film Baby John is being promoted in a big manner across the country ahead of its Christmas 2024 release. On December 18, the film’s team held a press conference and Christmas lunch for the media in Mumbai. The lead actors Varun and Keerthy along with actress Wamiqa Gabbi, director Kalees and producers Atlee Kumar, Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani were present at the Christmas bash. Child artiste Zara Zyanna, who plays Varun Dhawan's daughter in Baby John, was also present at the event. However, conspicuous by his absence was actor Jackie Shroff, who plays the main villain in Baby John. He was reportedly away shooting out of Mumbai. He may not have been present but Varun Dhawan and Atlee were all praise for their nemesis in the film.

Varun Dhawan Praises Jackie Shroff for ‘Baby John’

On being asked about Jackie Shroff’s role in Baby John and how it was working with him in the film, Varun Dhawan said, “His behaviour is amazing. Woh kaise logon ko treat karte hain off screen, woh bahot kuch seekhne ko milta hai unse. (You get to learn a lot from him as to how to behave with people off-screen.) He is too cool ya. He is one of the coolest actors we have. Mujhe thoda bahot action bhi karna tha unke saath, kaafi kuch cheezein hai meri unke saath. (I have some action sequences with him and a lot of other things in the film). But he gave me full freedom. He is still very fit. I think Kalees Sir (director of Baby John) and I had a great time working with Jackie Sir. Atlee Sir has worked with Jaggu Dada in Bigil as well. And from day one of the casting of the role (for Baby John), Atlee Sir said, ’This is the man’. He’s gone beyond. I couldn’t say it’s a reintroduction for him, but this is ‘Jackie Shroff 3.0’. ‘Our New Bride Has Come’: Varun Dhawan Playfully Teases ‘Baby John’ Co-Star and Newlywed Keerthy Suresh at Promotional Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

'Watch Out For Jackie Shroff 3.0’, Says Varun Dhawan

Atlee Praises Jackie Shroff for ‘Baby John’

Jawan director Atlee, who along with his wife Priya Atlee is venturing into Hindi film production with Baby John, has worked with Jackie Shroff in the 2019 Tamil film Bigil as a director. About Jackie Shroff and his character of Babbar Sher in Baby John, Atlee said, “When we were looking for casting in Baby John, my first choice was Jaggu Dada, because I have worked with him. He had done a role in my Tamil film called Bigil, where he had done an outstanding job. So, I was very confident and once I did the photo shoot (with Jackie), everyone was ‘Oh my God, what is this!’ That is being reflected today through the audience also. Whenever we have seen the trailer, apart from Varun, I think the theatre went into a stadium mode whenever his (Jackie Shroff’s) portion comes.”

Jaggu Dada Will Be Appreciated Like Bobby Deol in 'Animal', Says Atlee

Atlee went on to compare Jackie Shroff’s performance with that of Bobby Deol’s villainous act in Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal (2023). “I think he is going to be the key…He has done something else. He has been a crazy one. For example, I love Animal very much, I love Bobby (Deol) Sir’s role in it. Like that, I think Jaggu Dada will be the most appreciated villain in this film (Baby John). I feel that.” ‘Baby John’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan Brings Out His Action Mode as a Fearless Cop in This High-Octane Hindi Remake of ‘Theri’ Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff (Watch Video).

Atlee on Jaggu Dada in 'Baby John' - Watch Video

Baby John releases in theatres on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

