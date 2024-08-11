Born on August 11, 1985, the ever-graceful and glamorous actress Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her 40th birthday today. The Housefull 5 actress has captivated audiences worldwide with her magnetic screen presence. Her journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of spectacular in terms of her screen presence and dance moves. She has a string of of chart-topping hits to her credit - right from "Lat Lag Gayee", "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan" to "Laal Pari", "Dum Dum" and more - that have us grooving to her infectious energy. With her dazzling smile, flawless dance moves and an aura that commands attention, she has cemented her status as a bona fide Bollywood diva. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Channels Vintage Diva Vibes in Off-Shoulder White See-Through Dress at the 77th Film Festival (See Pics).

Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: Top 7 Dance Songs

As we celebrate Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday today, let's dive into a world of rhythm and beats, as we explore some of this radiant star's most popular songs in Hindi/ (combined with Punjabi and Bengali). Get ready to relive the magic, and let the music take you on a thrilling ride with Jacqueline Fernandez!

1. 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' From 'Roy' - Watch Video:

A melodious and groovy track, "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan" from Roy, showcased Jacqueline Fernandez's softer side. The song's dreamy ambience and the actress' elegant dance steps created a magical on-screen presence. Directed by Vikramjit Singh, the song's visual aesthetics were a perfect blend of romance and luxury.

2. 'Lat Lag Gayee' From 'Race 2' - Watch Video:

With a catchy tune and a glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez, "Lat Lag Gayee" from Race 2 was a sure-shot chartbuster. The song's fast-paced rhythm and Jacqueline's energetic performance made it a club favourite and it remains today. The track's stylish choreography and opulent set added to its appeal.

3. 'Laal Pari' From 'Housefull 5' - Watch Video:

"Laal Pari" from the hit movie Housefull 5 is Jacqueline Fernandez's latest release (2025). Despite it being an ensemble cast song by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez shines with her classy dance moves and ravishing looks. She proves her mettle in the movie's other dance numbers as well, like "Dil E Nadaan" and "Qayamat".

4. 'Dum Dum' by Asees Kaur - Watch Video:

A 2025 release, Jacqueline Fernandez starred in the chartbusting single "Dum Dum" by singer Asees Kaur. Composed by Jaani & Bunny and presented by T-Series, "Dum Dum" showcased Jacqueline Fernandez as a sensuous woman expressing her anguish through dance, with one simple look in the beautifully shot music video.

5. 'Dhanno' From 'Housefull' - Watch Video:

A quintessential Bollywood item number, "Dhanno" from Housefull showcased Jacqueline Fernandez's ability to own the screen with her infectious enthusiasm. The song's vibrant colours, coupled with the actress' energetic dance moves, created a visual spectacle. A film by Sajid Khan, the song's over-the-top elements perfectly complemented its celebratory mood. Jacqueline Fernandez Likes to Slay And We're Not Complaining.

6. 'Ek Do Teen' From 'Baaghi 2' - Watch Video:

Jacqueline Fernandez put her dancing skills to test in the modern-day rendition of the iconic Madhuri Dixit song from Tezaab, "Ek Do Teen". The new version was in the Tiger Shroff film Baaghi 2, The song's high-energy choreography and the actress’ flawless execution made it a viral sensation. The track’s grandeur and visual appeal were unmatched.

7. 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' From 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' - Watch Video:

A youthful and fun number, "Jadoo Ki Jhappi" from Ramaiya Vastavaiya displayed Jacqueline's versatility as a dancer. The song's playful and fast choreography, coupled with the actress’ infectious aura, made it a favourite among the younger audience.

8. 'Genda Phool' by Badshah - Watch Video:

Jacqueline Fernandez's transformation into a mesmerising Bengali beauty in Badshah's "Genda Phool" was nothing short of electrifying. The song's tempo combined with her graceful yet sensuous dance moves created a storm. Every frame was a visual treat, making it impossible to look away from the screen. The track was an instant sensation.

Indeed, from the pulsating rhythms to the mesmerising moves, Jacqueline Fernandez is the undisputed queen of the Bollywood dance floor. Her songs are not just music - they are a celebration of rhythm, style and pure stardom. Happy birthday, Jacqueline Fernandez!

With inputs from Shweta Parande.

