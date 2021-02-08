Jaideep Ahlawat has always desired to become an actor. He has been a part of theatre from a very young age, he did stage shows in Punjab and Haryana. And things took on a serious note right after his graduation. In 2008 he came to the city of dreams, Mumbai, and his struggle to venture into the world of cinema started. He did not have any godfather in the industry to help him give a start in the initial phase. It is his efforts and pure talent that has helped him to establish a successful place in the industry. Cheer Haran Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat Is Excited About Upcoming Documentary on Haryana’s Jat Reservation Andolan of 2016.

Although he has come into spotlight after doing roles in Raazi and Paatal Lok, it was much before that Jaideep Ahlawat has been doing minor roles and has managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience. It all started in 2010 with a Priyadarshan film and then there has been no turning back. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s a take a look at some of his finest performances. Jaideep Ahlawat: You Have to Grow as an Actor and Give Something New to the Audience.

Khatta Meetha – Jaideep had shot to fame for his role in this Priyadarshan directorial in which Akshay Kumar was seen in the lead. The actor had portrayed a negative role, Sanjay Rana, a corrupt politician.

Gangs of Wasseypur – In this crime film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, his role as Shahid Khan, a pathan, earned him a fan base. He played the role of Manoj Bajpayee’s onscreen father.

Raazi – His role as senior RAW officer Khalid Mir is regarded as one of his finest performances. From his expressions to dialogues, everything about him was lauded by critics and fans.

Paatal Lok – Besides acting in films, Jaideep has also acted in web series and one among them is this Anushka Sharma produced crime thriller. He had played the role of a cynical police officer named Hathiram Chaudhary, who gets assigned to investigate a high-profile case.

These are some of his remarkable works that audiences have loved. We look forward to see him in many intriguing roles. Here’s us wishing Jaideep Ahlawat a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

