Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has unveiled the trailer of a documentary on the Haryana Jat Reservation Andolan of 2016. He says it is a timely reminder of what absence of harmony can do to a state and a nation. The documentary titled "Cheer Haran", focuses on the riots violence that erupted during the reservation protests.

It is a timely reminder of what absence of harmony can do to a state and a nation. I wish the director, Kuldeep Ruhil, and his team very best for the theatrical release. It is commendable that they have undertaken this mammoth task of bringing out the facts with this film. I hope we all rise above our petty differences to find the peace we deserve," said Jaideep. The film will release in North India on January 29.

"In the current scenario, it is very important to look at the simmering conflicts with the benefit of hindsight. We are repeating the mistakes of past because we have forgotten the whys and hows of it. The trailer captures the impartial spirit of the documentary which in turn tries to recreate the Jat Reservation Andolan and riots through the voices of people involved. We hope our effort contributes in inspiring viewers to seek truth and learn from it," said director Ruhil.

"This documentary is an effort towards remembering the lessons we've learnt from human conflicts. I hope we are able to shed light on the facts and the compassion that was needed at the time," said Abhishek Pathak, director and producer at Panorama Studios, presenter of the film.

