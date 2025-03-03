Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly all set to make her much-awaited South film debut. The actress, known for her roles in Hindi cinema, is venturing into Telugu cinema with the upcoming thriller Jatadhara that also stars Sudheer Babu. Although an official confirmation is still pending, industry sources hint that Sonakshi has been finalised for a powerful, unique role never seen before. 'Mein Unke Niyaaz Pe Jaake Bethti Hu': Sonakshi Sinha Gets Candid About Her Inter-Faith Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal (Watch Video).

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Prerna Arora, Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu in the lead and has already generated significant interest following its grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad. As per the latest reports, Sonakshi is set to join the cast and will begin shooting on March 8. Interestingly, Sonakshi’s very first film offer was for the Tamil movie Hey Ram, where she was to star opposite Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, the Dabangg actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series revolved around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Empire. The Netflix show also featured Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. In the show, Sonakshi played the dual roles of Rehana Jahan and Fareedan Jahan. She will next be seen alongside her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, in the upcoming project Tu Hai Meri Kiran. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photos From Australia Holiday: Gorgeous Couple Drops Postcard-Worthy Pics From Their Sydney Vacay.

Directed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, this marks their second collaboration following their work together in Double XXL. The film, however, is currently facing legal issues. According to reports, Adlabs has raised concerns about copyright infringement, alleging that the song "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" infringes on the rights of several other films in their portfolio. Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming project also includes “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.”

