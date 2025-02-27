Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows in a quiet, intimate ceremony in June 2024, surrounded by their closest family and friends at their home. Later, they hosted a lavish reception attended by several Bollywood luminaries. While interfaith marriages are not uncommon, when a high-profile celebrity marries outside their caste, it inevitably grabs headlines, often sparking a broader conversation. The union of Sonakshi and Zaheer has attracted significant media attention, and in a recent interview with Hauterrfly, the actress shared her thoughts on marrying Zaheer. ‘Irritating Person’: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Cute Banter Over ‘Long Shots’ During Their Vacay in Australia Is Unmissable (Watch Video).

Sonakshi Singha Gets Candid About Marrying Zaheer Iqbal

Discussing their different religious backgrounds, Sonakshi shared her experience of marrying Zaheer Iqbal. The Dabangg actress said, "Zaheer and I were not looking at the religion. Here are two people who are in love with each other and want to get married, now what is the best way to do that. He is not enforcing his religion on me, I am not enforcing my religion on him. We don't sit and talk about it. We appreciate and understand each other's culture. They follow certain traditions in their house, I follow certain traditions at my house."

Watch Sonakshi Sinha's Full Interview Below:

She further revealed how they honour and cherish each other's cultural traditions. "He comes and sits with me in my Diwali Puja, and I go an sit in their niyaaz, and that's what matters! I respect them and their culture, and they respect me and mine (culture). His entire family, and I think that's how it should be," she added.

Further discussing their marriage under Special Marriage Act, Sinha said, "Under the best circumstances what was the way to get married was the Special Marriage Act where I as a Hindu woman do not need to change the religion and he as a Muslim man can remain a Muslim man. Two people in love share a beautiful bond of marriage. There was never a question asked, 'are you going to convert?' We love each other and we are getting married."

FYI, since their wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been flooding social media with love, sharing everything from romantic photos to funny videos.

