The RajaSaab starring is an upcoming horror fantasy drama starring Telugu superstar Prabhas in the lead role. Directed by Maruthi, the movie is one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of Indian cinema in 2026 after being delayed multiple times in 2025. Malavika Mohanna, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar play the female leads in this film. The RajaSaab marks the return of Prabhas to the comedy genre after a long time. As the Maruthi-directed India project nears its release date, here's everything you need to know about the film. ‘The RajaSaab’ Song ‘Naache Naache’: Prabhas’ Upcoming Film Drops Retro-Charged Rebel Dance Anthem Set To Rule 2026! (Watch Video).

‘The RajaSaab’ Cast

The RajaSaab boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Brahmanandam also play significant roles in the movie. The RajaSaab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

Watch ‘The RajaSaab’ Trailer:

‘The RajaSaab’ Plot

The upcoming Telugu romantic horror-comedy The RajaSaab, featuring Prabhas, revolves around a young royal heir who sets out to reclaim his haunted ancestral property. The film explores themes of royal bloodlines, ancient curses, and supernatural forces. The RajaSaab blends horror with humour, a tone that is evident in the two trailers released by the makers.

‘The RajaSaab’ Censor Certification and Runtime

According to a report in 123Telugu, Prabhas's The RajaSaab has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The report also indicates that the final runtime of the film has been locked at 175 minutes (2 hours 55 minutes).

Watch ‘The RajaSaab’ Song ‘Nache Nache’:

‘The RajaSaab’ Budget

While the production house hasn't officially shared the budget of The RajaSaab, reports indicate that the Prabhas starrer is made on an overall budget of INR 350 crore.

‘The RajaSaab Trailer 2.0’

As of now, two trailers for The RajaSaab have been dropped by the makers. The second trailer, titled The RajaSaab Trailer 2.0, captured the battle between a hypnotist and the protagonist, determined to protect his grandmother. The trailer opened with Prabhas realising that his grandmother (Zarina Wahab), who tends to forget things, somehow remembers Sanjay Dutt's hypnotist. He then confronts him to find a solution to the spirits that haunt his grandmother.

The highlights of the trailer are Prabhas’ varied avatars. In one scene, he is seen sporting grey hair, while in another, he appears in a striking look reminiscent of DC’s iconic character, the Joker.

Watch ‘The RajaSaab Trailer 2.0’:

‘The RajaSaab’ OTT Release Update

According to a report by OTTPlay, the makers of The RajaSaab reportedly struggled to secure an OTT partner due to their hefty asking price. Even major streaming platforms were hesitant to strike a deal. Eventually, JioHotstar came on board and agreed to the terms. However, the OTT release date of The RajaSaab is yet to be finalised. ‘The RajaSaab’ Promotions: Boman Irani Praises Co-Star Prabhas’ Humility, Says ‘He Doesn’t Want You To Treat Him Like a Superstar’ (Watch Video).

‘The RajaSaab’ Release Date

The RajaSaab will release in theatres across India and internationally on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi. The horror-comedy will also have paid premieres in India, a day before its release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).