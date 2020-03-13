Jayeshbhai Jordaar or Satyamev Jayate 2: Which Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Release Are You Looking Forward To? Vote! 

John Abraham, Ranveer Singh Clash (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar avoided their box office clash and now Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar will now be releasing on October 2 and Akhtar's Toofan will hit the screens on September 18. With the new release dates, Ranveer Singh starrer will still be headed for a clash at the box office, this time with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2. YRF issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram and made it official that the film will release on October 2, 2020 (Gandhi Jayanti). What's interesting is that this slot was already taken by the John Abraham starrer. Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar Avoid Clash! Jayeshbhai Jordaar Takes Up October 2, Toofan Moves To September 18.

Coming to the genres of both films, there's definitely a stark difference. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is expected to be a light-hearted drama with Ranveer Singh playing the lead as a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero and champion for women empowerment. The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead opposite Singh. As for the John Abraham starrer, after becoming a hit with the masses the first time, the second instalment of Satyamev Jayate 2 will once again bring the actor back in the role of vigilante. The film will star Divya Khosla Kumar opposite Abraham in the film. Like the first instalment, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be a standalone sequel and will focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. Will Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Return to Its Original Release Date and Clash with Salman Khan's Radhe?

It is surely going to be a tough choice for cine-goers to choose between these two films. While Singh has consistently delivered back to back hits and is expected to be fresh out of the success of 83' by the time Jayeshbhai releases, there's no denying that John has an equally good fan following and especially the success of Satyamev Jayate does promise that the sequel may be equally exciting for fans. Tell us what you will be watching this Gandhi Jayanti as the two big releases hit the screens. Vote below!