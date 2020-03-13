Will Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Return to Its Original Release Date and Clash with Salman Khan's Radhe?

Radhe Vs Sooryavanshi (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were locking horns on Eid anyway. Initially, it was Sooryavanshi Vs Radhe which later got altered to Laxmmi Bomb Vs Radhe, with the Rohit Shetty film touted to come on March 24. But now in the wake of the Coronavirus spread, Sooryavanshi has been pushed indefinitely. The makers announced yesterday that they have decided to postpone the release of the film until further notice. But it made us wonder if Sooryavanshi will now go back to its original release date and clash with Radhe instead of Laxmmi Bomb or maybe an Independence Day release. We spoke to Trade Expert Girish Johar who feels anything can happen. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Confirms the Postponement of his Next Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Film Will Now Release When the Time is Right

Johar said, "Already films are been slotted. Whether they move to make way for this remains to be seen. No filmmaker would like to delay the movie for too long. Akshay does two-three films a year, so his other movies get affected too. Anything can happen. They may move Laxmmi Bomb in favour of Sooryavanshi during the Eid clash with Radhe. So we don't exactly know how all of it will pan out."

Johar asserted that predicting a date right now will be difficult. "We don't know how long it will take to settle down. Even worldwide releases have been postponed. No Time To Die has been pushed to November while Fast And Furious 9 moved to next year. Mulan and Quiet Place 2 have no dates as of now. What happens is when you move one film there is a ripple effect and every other release is affected. I am sure filmmakers will wait some more and if things don't stabilise, '83 that is planned in April might get pushed too," Johar said.

Delaying a release of movies is never a good thing for the industry. We hope it settles down soon enough and Sooryavanshi gets its due at the box office.