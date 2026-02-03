The highly anticipated sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar is officially heading to a new digital home. While the first film became a global sensation on Netflix, the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have confirmed a major shift in their streaming strategy for the second instalment. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Teaser Out: Sequel Sparks Mixed Reactions As Fans Say ‘Choona Laga Gaye’ (Watch Video).

Why ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Will Not Stream on Netflix Post Theatrical Release?

Following the release of the film’s first-look poster and teaser on Tuesday, fans noticed a significant change in the fine print. The sequel, starring Ranveer Singh, will skip Netflix entirely to stream exclusively on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Poster Hints at JioHostar OTT Release

The decision to pivot away from Netflix comes as the franchise expands its commercial footprint. Industry sources indicate that the streaming rights for the sequel were settled through a high-stakes bidding war. JioHotstar reportedly secured the deal with a superior financial offer, outperforming the previous partner. Furthermore, with Jio Studios serving as a primary producer on the project, the move to an in-house platform under the Reliance umbrella is viewed as a strategic effort to consolidate the film's digital and satellite ecosystem.

‘Dhurandhar’ Netflix Controversy

Beyond the financial aspects, the platform shift follows a wave of controversy regarding how the first film was handled on Netflix. Fans and critics pointed out several discrepancies in the digital version of Dhurandhar, including:

Runtime Reductions: The Netflix cut was approximately 10 minutes shorter than the theatrical version.

Censorship Issues: Despite an "A" rating, viewers reported muted dialogues and censored scenes that were present in the original cinema release.

Technical Grievances: Complaints regarding desaturated colour grading and lower video quality marred the streaming debut.

By moving to JioHotstar, the production team reportedly aims to ensure a digital release that remains faithful to director Aditya Dhar’s original vision.

Major Changes Behind the Scenes

The streaming platform isn't the only update for the sequel. In a record-breaking deal, the music rights for Dhurandhar 2 have moved from Saregama to T-Series for an estimated INR 58 crore, the highest ever for an Indian film.

The teaser also hints at a darker, more expansive narrative. Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, is revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with the plot diving deeper into his undercover past. The film also features a powerhouse ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’:

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Theatrical and OTT Release Dates

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a massive pan-India theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid and Gudi Padwa holidays. For the first time, the franchise will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in Legal Trouble: Mumbai Police Register Case Over Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Film Over Unauthorised Drone Use – Reports.

Following the standard eight-week theatrical window, the film is expected to begin streaming on JioHotstar by mid-May 2026.

