Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar Avoid Clash! Jayeshbhai Jordaar Takes Up October 2, Toofan Moves To September 18

With the numbers of movies that the Indian film industry dishes out every year, it is tough for two big movies to not release on the same day. Clashes like Raees VS Kaabil, or the upcoming, Radhe Vs Laxmmi Bomb, become the talk of the town. Some times, makers of different projects broker a deal to avoid such clashes. In the past, Padmaavat and Padman have averted a clash. Now, another example of such a story has been set by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Excel Entertainment. Their respective projects, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Toofan, were set to clash on October 2, 2020. But a big announcement was made today. Will Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Return to Its Original Release Date and Clash with Salman Khan's Radhe?

Jayesbhai Jordaar, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has secured the October 2, 2020 date. And Toofan, featuring Farhan Akhtar, has been preponed to September 18, 2020. YRF is headed by Aditya Chopra, while Ritesh Sidhwani, along with Farhan, leads Excel, Both the production house issued the same statement on Twitter, reading, "In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra and Ritesh Sidhwani, have decided to release their films on different dates."

In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, #AdityaChopra & @ritesh_sid have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release #JayeshbhaiJordaar on 2nd October and @excelmovies will release #Toofaan on 18th September 2020. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 13, 2020

#Toofaan will now release on 18th September, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xaINeWUR5H — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) March 13, 2020

#Toofaan will now release on 18th September, 2020 pic.twitter.com/l4X4fRlF0m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 13, 2020

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Shalini Pandey (Arjun Reddy) along with Ranveer. While the plot details are scarce, it has been hinted that the movie will be about women empowerment. The shooting for the film concluded in February. The film is written and directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. Talking about his character in the film, Ranveer has said, "Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero - an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he's hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines."

Toofan is a sports film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan plays the role of a boxer. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.