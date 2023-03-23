Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, who is all set to make a comeback as a director after a decade, has started scouting for locations for his upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Farhan took to social media and shared a picture of himself as he started looking for locations in Rajasthan. He posted a photo in which he stood in a desert. Jee Le Zaraa: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Film Already Has Netizens’ Hearts (View Tweets).

Farhan could be seen dresssed in a jacket, shorts, and boots. He captioned the post: "Searching for gold. #location scout #Jee Le Zaraa #Rajasthan." Reacting to the post, Alia commented: "Can't waittttt." Ritesh Sidhwani wrote: "And he is back on the director's chair."

Farhan's last directed film was Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which released in 2011, is the second installment in the 'Don' reboot series. The film's story takes place 5 years after the previous film when Don (Shah Rukh Khan), a ruthless international drug lord, plans to take over the European drug cartel. Jee Le Zaraa: Alia Bhatt Shares an Update on Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial Co-Starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Says ‘It’s Happening’.

Meanwhile, Roma (Priyanka Chopra) has joined the Interpol to hunt him down.Jee Le Zaraa is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti along with Farhan. It is produced by Reema, Zoya, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan.

