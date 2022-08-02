Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared an update on filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar's road-trip directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment, the film was announced last year. Jee Le Zaraa: Zoya Akhtar Shares Glimpse of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif Film's Script Session.

There were several rounds of speculation if the film is happening or not, Alia Bhatt debunked all rumours in her recent media interaction. She said "IT'S HAPPENING!!...We will go on floors next year. Of course we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait'. As Farhan Akhtar Returns as Director With Jee Le Zara, Here’s What Happening to Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3.

Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in India. Excel Entertainment has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy to name a few.

