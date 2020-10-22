Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a sneak-peek from his early morning cricket practice for the upcoming film Jersey. Shahid is seen hitting a straight drive in a video he posted on Instagram . He is dressed for practice in a black T-shirt, basketball shorts, leg guards, gloves and a helmet. "Early mornings.. wake up with drive," he wrote alongside the video. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Wraps Uttarakhand Schedule of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Sports-Drama (Read Tweet)

The actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur recently completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic. "Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor To Take A Pay-Cut For Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Film?

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.

