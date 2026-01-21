The trailer launch of the upcoming film O’Romeo in Mumbai took an unexpected turn when veteran actor Nana Patekar reportedly left the event midway after waiting close to an hour for the programme to begin. The incident quickly became the main talking point of the evening, drawing attention away from the film’s promotional activities. According to people present at the venue, Patekar chose not to wait any longer and exited quietly before the event formally started. ‘O'Romeo’: Shahid Kapoor Turns Dark, Menacing in First Look From Vishal Bhardwaj’s Film (See Post)

Nana Patekar Left the ‘O’Romeo’ Trailer Launch Midway - Watch Video

Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts to the Incident

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is collaborating with Nana Patekar for the first time despite a long-standing friendship, addressed the situation during his interaction with the media. “In a class, we've often had someone who bullies other kids, but also entertains, and yet everyone wants to be around him. So, Nana is that person. Our friendship is of 27 years old, but we're working for the first time together,” Bhardwaj said. He added that Nana left in his usual candid style. “If he were here, it would've been fun. But in his signature style, he said, ‘Mujhe ek ghanta wait karaya, main jaa raha hoon’. We didn't say anything because this is what makes him Nana Patekar.”

Trailer Hints at an Intense Narrative

Despite the brief disruption, the trailer of O’Romeo generated interest for its intense tone and layered storytelling. The visuals suggest a film driven by complex characters and strong performances. Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary appear in gritty roles, while Shahid Kapoor is seen navigating multiple emotional shades. His on-screen chemistry with Triptii Dimri has also drawn attention. O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after their critically acclaimed films Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. The pairing has been known for delivering unconventional and performance-driven cinema. ‘O’Romeo’ OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Action Thriller After Its Theatrical Run.

Watch 'O’Romeo' Trailer:

About ‘O’Romeo’

The film features an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. Inspired by real-life incidents, O’Romeo is an action-thriller drama set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

