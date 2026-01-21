Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

In 2026, news headlines and social media posts frequently use the term "MMS" to describe viral leaked videos. Despite its common usage, the term is technically incorrect when applied to modern technology. The acronym "MMS" refers to a specific, outdated protocol that is no longer used for sharing high-definition video content.

Here are the technical reasons why modern video leaks are not MMS, and outline the history of how the term became a permanent label for privacy violations in India. Ajaz Khan ‘MMS Leak’ Video Goes Viral Again: Real or Clickbait?

The Technical Reality: What is MMS and Why Modern Leaks Are Not MMS?

Technically, modern video leaks cannot be MMS because of file size limitations. The MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) protocol was designed for older 2G and 3G networks and has a strict file size cap, typically limited by carriers to between 300 KB and 3 MB. A standard high-definition video recorded on a modern smartphone is significantly larger, often ranging from 50 MB to over 200 MB. It is technically impossible to transmit a file of this size through the MMS infrastructure; the carrier network would simply reject the transfer. Instead, contemporary leaks are transmitted as data packets over the internet using apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or cloud storage links, completely bypassing the actual MMS protocol.

The History of the 'MMS' Term in India

The term "MMS" persists in India not because of the technology, but because it became the standard label for a specific type of incident: the non-consensual leaking of private videos. This evolution happened in three phases.

The "DPS Scandal" (2004): The term entered the public vocabulary during the 2004 "DPS MMS Scandal." In this incident, a private video involving high school students was circulated. At that time, MMS was the only method available to transfer video files directly between phones without a computer. The incident was widely covered by the media as "The MMS Scandal" and led to landmark legal debates regarding internet intermediary liability in India. The clip went viral across the nation. The fallout was immense, leading to the arrest of the CEO of the auction site Baazee.com, where the clip was listed for sale. It was the moment India realised the camera phone was a loaded weapon.

Mainstream Media and Celebrity Controversies (2005–2015): Between 2005 and 2015, the term shifted from a news description to a recognised genre of content due to high-profile celebrity incidents and pop culture representation. The widely publicised leak involving actors Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel in 2005 was a pivotal moment. It was one of the first instances where a high-profile Bollywood controversy was fueled entirely by the "MMS" label, proving that digital privacy breaches could affect public figures as well as private citizens. Similar alleged clips, such as the controversy involving Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, further cemented the term in the entertainment news cycle.

Bollywood films adopted the term to reflect societal fears. Movies like Dev.D (2009), Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), and Ragini MMS (2011) used the "MMS scandal" as a central plot point. This reinforced the association between the word "MMS" and "hidden camera recordings" in the public mind.

The Data Era: MMS is Dead (2016–Present): Around 2016, with the widespread adoption of 4G and free data, users stopped using the paid MMS service and switched to apps like WhatsApp. However, the terminology did not change.

Modern and New Methods: Incidents like the "Bois Locker Room" (2020) and the Chandigarh University protests (2022) involved content shared via social media apps, not carrier messaging.

Deepfakes: In 2026, the term is now frequently used to describe "Deepfake MMS", AI-generated, fabricated videos that use the old label for new, synthetic threats.

While the Multimedia Messaging Service protocol is effectively obsolete for video transfer, the acronym "MMS" remains in use. It functions as a shorthand for "private, amateur, leaked video." However, from a technical perspective, any video leak occurring today is the result of internet data transfer, cloud breaches, or encrypted messaging apps, not the MMS system.

