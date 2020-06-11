John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga To Go On Floors Next Month in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After months of lockdown, the Bollywood filmmakers are now gearing up for the new phase, the unlock phase. This phase allows them to start with the shooting of films and serials by adhering to the strict guidelines. There have been many restrictions and hence the filmmakers are taking time to materialize their schedule articulately. One of the few films to go on the floors soon is Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, as confirmed by the director himself. Producers Guild of India Announces Film and TV Industry To Resume Work, Here Are The Strict Guidelines.

The gangster drama starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, will be shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Some of the portions have been already shot in Mumbai’s real locations in the pre-lockdown period. However, it will continue with its shoot in Hyderabad in mid-July after the government gave a green signal. It is from the first five films that will restart the project after this long gap.

Mumbai Saga To Go On Floors Soon!

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Gupta said, “We are planning to shoot in Ramoji Rao Film City as they have all the facilities and equipment required, including an in-house crew and technical staff, along with hotels for the team from Mumbai. It's all contained within the studio premises and that cuts down on the risk.” Another film that is in line to get back on the track is Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera.There are also reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt too will resume shoot.

