Producers Guild of India Announces Film and TV Industry To Resume Work, Here Are The Strict Guidelines

Producers Guild Of India (Photo Credits: Document)

Finally, some light is visible at the end of the tunnel for the Indian entertainment industry. Although, the coronavirus pandemic is yet far from getting over, lives are returning to normalcy at a snail's speed. The few months of constant lockdown let to major financial loss and so industrial sectors are trying to get back on track; entertainment industry being one of them. Producers Guild of India recently announced that Chief Minister of Maharashta, Uddhav Thackeray has granted permission to resume Film & TV industry work. Coronavirus Outbreak: The Producers Guild of India Announces a Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners to Help Them During the Shutdown of Film and TV Productions.

The official Twitter account tweeted a gratitude note along with a document that has strict guidelines that have to be followed. The tweet reads as, "Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities." Here's the tweet and the document attached to it.

Here Is The Tweet:

Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.https://t.co/qTUvz1iKaM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 25, 2020

As we can see, there are multiple rules that are supposed to be followed by all the departments. Different set of precautionary measures have been allotted to different departments, owing the requirement. No one aged 60 or above is allowed to be on the sets as of now and are advised to work from home. Team will have to reach on the spot 45 minutes prior to complete the health check procedure.

Even if the work starts, these and more such stringent rules will have to be followed at any cost. It will take time for the industry to be chirpy like before but the first step has been taken.