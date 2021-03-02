John Abraham likes to treat his fans with videos from the sets, working out a gym and at times from his leisure trips as well. And then suddenly he switches on the Dostana mode and leaves his fan asking for more. Today morning the man shared a picture of himself on Instagram with just a pillow to cover his modesty. That twinkle in his eye and that wicked grin will be enough to make his female fans conjure the wildest thoughts about this one picture. It also shows how John knows what a picture like that can do to his fans on Tuesday morning. EK Villain Returns: John Abraham And Disha Patani Start Shooting From Today (View Pic)

John captioned it as 'Waiting for wardrobe' with all tousled hair and a sweet all-knowing smile. Waking up like that could be a dream of many men and waking up to someone like him could be what females fantasise about. Check out the picture right here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Check out the reactions here...

John - The Fire

John Abraham will be seen in Mumbai Saga next that will hit the theatres on March 19. There was a lot of debate about whether or not the film will take the OTT route. But fortunately for his fans, it won't.

