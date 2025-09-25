Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the revival of Karan Johar's popular Dostana franchise starring John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. The 2008 romantic comedy movie directed by Tarun Mansukhani starred Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. Dostana 2, the much-awaited sequel, was put on hold in 2021 after the fallout between producer Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. It was later reported that Vikrant Massey will be replacing the actor, and the 12th Fail actor confirmed the same in a recent interview. ‘This Dreamlike Life Is Only Because of You’: Vikrant Massey Pens Heartfelt Note After National Award Win for ‘12th Fail’ (View Post).

Vikrant Massey Confirms His Casting in ‘Dostana 2’

Vikrant Massey recently grabbed attention after accepting the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The actor shared the honour with Shah Rukh Khan for his role in Jawan. Next, the actor will be seen in a totally different avatar in Dostana 2. He recently confirmed his casting in the film, which will also mark his first collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The Ba***ds of Bollywood star Lakhsya will be playing the other male lead in the film.

While speaking to Times Now about his upcoming project, Vikrant Massey said, "You will see me doing that soon. I think this news is already out. I don't know why Im not talking. Im doing Dostana 2. Im doing my first Dharma movie."

Vikrant Massey Talks About His Role in ‘Dostana 2’

Vikrant Massey also shared that the film will present him in a whole different avatar. He said, "Usme, you will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan sir will make sure that I am wearing good clothes, and I will wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe." While the initial cast included Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, Masset refused to comment about the female lead and said, "Wo mai nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai. (I won't talk about that. Karan sir will reveal it through a big announcement).

Fresh Face As Female Lead in ‘Dostana 2’?

A May 2025 Pinkvilla report suggested that the makers of Dostana 2 are planning to launch a debutant as the female lead in the film. A source close to the development told the portal, "Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya and will mark the launch pad of a debutant as the female lead." 71st National Film Awards 2025 Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey Receive Best Acting Honours, Mohanlal Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Winners List Inside!.

Dostana 2 was first announced in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor. However, just a few days after the shooting commenced, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor left the project due to "creative differences" with Karan Johar. The original Dostana, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra, was a box office hit.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).