Deepika Padukone's recent exit from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 288 AD sequel has been attributed to her fee hike and long working hours. Reports suggest that her unprofessional demands and subsequent clashes with other commitments may also have played a significant role in her quitting the project. In the past few years, several producers and directors have complained about the rising entourage costs of Bollywood actors, which has become a serious topic of discussion. Amid this, details of Deepika Padukone's husband and actor Ranveer Singh's vanity vans have surfaced on social media. ‘You Can’t Change What Happened, but…’: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Director Nag Ashwin Drops Cryptic Note Amid Deepika Padukone’s Sudden Exit From His Sci-Fi Film’s Sequel (See Post).

Ranveer Singh Requires Three Vanity Vans?

A source close to Ranveer Singh told The Hollywood Reporter India that the actor requires three vanity vans when he is on shoot. The source said, "Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans when he is on a shoot schedule. One for his personal use, on is a gym van, one is for the private chef." The report also stated that the maintenance cost of each can range between INR 10-15 lakh.

Sunny Deol and John Abraham’s Vanity Van Demands

Ketan Ran, a vanity van vendor, told the publication that Sunny Deol had once demanded a van that could expand 8 to 11 feet in width. He said, "Sunny Deol once asked me to design a van that could expand sideways from the standard eight of width to eleven feet so that the interiors feel less cramped." Talking about John Abraham's vanity van requirements, he said, "John wanted floor to floor-to-ceiling window so he could look out and let natural light flood the space. But he also insisted on everything being black - the walls, the floor, the sink, even the toilet. Nothing that isnt black. So the only light entering is framed by the entirely dark box."

Deepika Padukone Controversy

Deepika Padukone, who played a key role in Nag Ashwin's 2024 magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, will not be returning for its sequel. The news was confirmed by Vyjayanthi Movie,s the production house behind the pan-India film. They explained their decision, stating, "A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more", which raised eyebrows. Her exit came shortly after she left another Prabhas starrer, Spirit. Reports suggested that she has disagreements with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over her demands for limited work shifts and better working conditions. Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone Rumoured to UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram Over 8-Hour Workday Joke? Here’s How Filmmaker Sets the Record Straight.

Deepika Padukone No More a Part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Work Front

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, next has the action thriller Dhurandhar, helmed by Uri fame Aditya Dhar. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has begun shooting for her sixth film with Shah Rukh Khan, titled King. She also has Atlee's magnum opus AA22xA6 starring Allu Arjun in her pipeline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).