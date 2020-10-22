Much before comedy turned into a tool to pass off double meaning beliefs as jokes or dialogues turned absolutely crass, the film industry had a man called Kader Khan. He wrote movies and dialogues for a lot of movies. But what we, movie buffs who were fortunate enough, remember him more for his amazing comic timing. Be it the hapless house husband who breaks the third wall to talk to the audience in Ghar Ho To Aisi or a father hell-bent on getting his daughters married to a wealthy guy in Coolie, Kader Khan was a powerhouse of talent. Kader Khan’s Son Slams Govinda for Calling Him a ‘Father Figure’ – Here’s Why

So on his birthday, let us show you a few of Khan's hilarious scenes from his movies. Do mark the puns and jokes, they aren't something you hear today.

Himmatwala (1983)

This was Khan's debut comic role apart from writing the film which was a remake. His act of Munim ji has been paid homage by many filmmakers in their movies.

Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990)

Ghar Ho To Aisa is a movie that is one of those family films that had become quite popular in those days. A joint family and its frailties have been the plot always. Kader Khan played a house husband who is a scaredy-cat. Check out all the scenes here.

Coolie No 1 (1993)

It's not wrong to want a wealthy son-in-law. But adding a hilarious punch to that is only possible for Kader Khan and his hilarious combo with Govinda.

Dulhe Raja (1998)

Kader Khan was a riot in this film as he tries to oust a dhaba guy from the front of his five-star hotel. Check out the scenes here

Raja Babu (1994)

Govinda in this film was excellent while Kader was the perfect foil for his eccentric character. His deadpan comic dialogues are simply fantastic.

There are more scenes of the actor who are simply howlarious but these five above are our favourites.

