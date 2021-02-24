Over the years we have seen some of the sweetest love stories and one among them is of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. They first met on the sets of Hulchul, but their love story started when they were shooting for the film Gundaraj and then there has been no turning back. Although they must have been labelled as ‘unlikely pair’ due to their contrasting personalities, Kajol and Ajay are a true example of a couple who are truly, madly, deeply in love with each other even today. This adorable couple of B-town celebrates their 22nd wedding anniversary today and all we can say is over these years they have aged like fine wine. Ajay Devgn Celebrates 22 Years Of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha With Kajol In 'Reel and Real' Life!

Ajay Devgn had once stated that a proposal never happened and they just grew with each other. Ajay and Kajol tied the knot at the former’s residence in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on February 24, 1999. Kajol had revealed to HOB how it all happened. She was quoted as saying, “We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm and he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together.” On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at the pictures of this lovely couple who have been setting major relationship goals since ages. Kajol Opens Up About Meeting Husband Ajay Devgn for the First Time, Suffering Two Miscarriages and More in an Emotional Post.

22 Years And Forever To Go

Together Forever

A Perfect Match

Growing Old Together

Match Made In Heaven

Major Flashback

Bollywood's Fave Jodi

Ajay Devgn and Kajol were last seen together on the big screen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Fans have always loved to watch them together and would be happier if the duo would come together for a film even in the future. We wish Ajay and Kajol many more years of togetherness, love and infinite happiness!

