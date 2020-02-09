Kalki Koechlin and Beau Guy Hershberg Name Their Little Baby Girl, Sappho (View Pic)

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was just a few hours ago when reports of Kalki Koechlin and beau Guy Hershberg blessed with a baby girl had gone viral online. Well, the said piece of news is no more a rumour as Kalki recently took to her Instagram account and made it official that she and her man are proud parents to a little angel. While the mommy did not share her daughter's picture yet, Koechlin's IG pots is indeed special as she has revealed the name of the child. Kalki and Guy has named their princess, Sappho. Kalki Koechlin and Beau Guy Hershberg Blessed with a Baby Girl - Reports.

Sharing a picture of blue footprints (which does not look like that of a baby girl), the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress wrote a huge caption with it. Her post was all about describing her first-time motherhood experience and also highlighting the pain women go through during the pregnancy process. A part of her caption read, "And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty." Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Style on the Cover of Grazia India Magazine's December 2019 Issue (View Pics).

Check Out The Post By Kalki Below:

Also, for the unaware, the name Sappho seems to be a Greek one. As a little research online and we found out that Sappho was an Archaic Greek poet who was popularly regarded as one of the greatest lyric poets in ancient times. It was in September 2019 when Kalki had announced her pregnancy news and got heavily trolled for having a child out of wedlock. But little did she paid heed to trolls and shared her 9 months of pregnancy experience via beautiful photos on Instagram.

Earlier while speaking to Hindustan Times about the preps for the arrival of her baby, Kalki had said, “I have learned some lullabies – one Tamil lullaby called Kanne Kanmani which is from the ‘Life of Pi’; I am learning a Bengali one right now. I have also learned one in Portuguese and one in French. I am enjoying playing the ukulele and that’s pretty nice. They say that babies can start hearing from 27 weeks so it’s nice to have these good influences around. I have to take it step-by-step for every trimester there are new challenges. Thankfully, I have a wonderful midwife who’s helping me prepare for labour and is also teaching me about breastfeeding and about all the things a baby needs in the first few months.” Congratulations to the couple!