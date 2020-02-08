Kalki Koechlin and Beau Guy Hershberg Blessed with a Baby Girl - Reports

Kalki Koechlin with Boyfriend Guy Hershberg (Photo Creditits: IANS)

The month of love has brought in an extra dose of happiness for actress Kalki Koechlin and beau Guy Hershberg. As per an Instagram update by Viral Bhayani, the couple was blessed with a baby girl last night, though an official confirmation on same is awaited. The actress in her earlier conversation with Miss Malini had revealed that she thinks it's a girl and would like to have a daughter. Well, if the report is indeed true, we are glad and so much happy for the actress. Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Stunning Monochrome Pictures From Her Nine Month Series Photoshoot (See Pics).

It was in September 2019 when the Dev D actress had announced her pregnancy news to all her fans. The news was indeed too special for her and she wanted to share with as many fans as she could. The actress even got trolled for having a child out of wedlock but knowing Kalki, she was too occupied with her happy life to give a damn about it. She continued with her inspiring posts throughout her pregnancy and finally, we are glad to see welcome their first child in this world. The official announcement of the same is awaited and here's waiting for her to share her baby's first pictures.

Speaking about her pregnancy, the actress in one of her earlier interactions said, "This whole pregnancy for me has been so surreal but it has definitely played a number on my likes and dislikes! I've always loved watching movies of different kinds, but my choices have been fluctuating like crazy these last few months."Nonetheless, she continued binge-watching her favourite shows on Hotstar Premium and that was like a saviour to her for the past nine months.