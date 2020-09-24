Twitterati Points Out Why Kangana Ranaut is Wrong in Blaming BMC for Bhiwandi Building Collapse (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been very consistent about making the headlines about herself. And even if the headline isn't about her, still she is doing quite a good job of somehow inserting herself in the news. Recently, Maharashtra saw a tragic incident when a building collapsed in the town of Bhiwandi in Thane district, that left more that 40 people died. Ranaut, who has a bone to grind with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut over the partial demolition of her office building, blamed them for the building collapse. Bhiwandi Building Crash: Kangana Ranaut Slams Shiv Sena and BMC for Their Negligence As More than 40 Die Due to the Tragic Incident.

In a tweet addressed in Hindi, Kangana wrote, "Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut when @myBMC was breaking my house in an unlawful manner, had you paid attention to this building at that time then at least these 50 people approximately would have been alive today. So many jawans have not been martyred in Pulwama by Pakistan as many innocent lives lost due to your negligence. God knows what will happen to Mumbai."

The connotation here being that BMC, which stands for Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation, is to be blamed for the building. BMC currently has a Shiv Sena majority.

Check Out Kangana's Tweet Below:

उद्धव ठाकरे, संजय राउत @mybmc जब मेरा घर ग़ैर क़ानूनी तरीक़े से तोड़ रहे थे, उस वक्त उतना ध्यान इस बिल्डिंग पे दिया होता तो आज यह लगभग पचास लोग जीवित होते, इतने जवान तो पुलवामा में पाकिस्तान में नहीं मरवाए जितने मासूमों को आपकी लापरवाही मार गयी, भगवान जाने क्या होगा मुंबई का 🙏 https://t.co/BBkj8APfnu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 24, 2020

Well, to be fair to Kangana's accusations, the Municipal Corporation or any Municipality of a town is responsible for checking the health of a building to avoid incidents like what happened in Bhiwandi. However, she makes a gaffe when she accused BMC for the Bhiwandi tragedy, which Twitterati reminded her. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 41 Dead, Rescue Operations Called Off by Authorities.

The township of Bhiwandi actually comes under the purview of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), and not BMC. On the other hand, BMC only handles the city administration of Mumbai. Also, the BNCMC sees a majority of Indian National Congress (INC) corporators in the body.

Check out the tweets below:

BJP corporator is Builder of the Building!

Yedi Kangana ...BMC is limited to Mumbai City only Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) is run by Kokan Vikas Agadhi BJP corporator is Builder of this Building....Modiji ko tag karo ab 😛 — Sangram Shisode (@FDad2020) September 24, 2020

A Fact Check in Marathi!

Get Your Facts Checked!

It Happen Under Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Area . Don't Tag BMC. Get Your Facts Checked. — VimanFlyer Inc. (@vimanflyer) September 24, 2020

Bhiwandi is Not in Mumbai!

Madam Bhiwandi is not in Mumbai and not under BMC it's under Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation. Tweet karne se pahle thoda dekha bhi karo. Baar baar Mumbai ko badnam kiye jaa rahe ho. — GIRISH NANAWARE (@GIRISHNANAWARE) September 24, 2020

Does She Really Know or Care?

I hope she knows that Bhiwandi doesn't come under BMC jurisdiction. Waise issko ye pata hoga aisi umeed thodi kam he😁😁😁😁. https://t.co/OuewZ079c4 — Prabhas❣Diehard Fan.Waiting 4 Radheshyam,Adipurush (@fanofPrabha) September 24, 2020

So Whom To Blame?

Once again Bhiwandi is a separate Municipal corporation no point of dragging @mybmc and not ruled by Shiv Sena https://t.co/52kC1JTGkk — Vaibhav Purohit (@purohitvaibhav) September 24, 2020

We are not sure if Kangana ever care for these facts in her vitriolic attacks against Shiv Sena. After all, she did compare the building collapse to Pulwama terrorist attack, so you know what's the narrative here!

