Actress Kangana Ranaut seems in a relaxed mood in a picture she shared on Friday. In the Instagram Story snapshot, she is seen getting a hair oil massage from her mother in their Manali home. "Saree duniya ke sukh ek taraf, ma ke god ek taraf (no joy on earth compares to the comfort of being in mother's lap)," Kangana captioned the photo. Kangana Ranaut Praises Samantha Akkineni From The Family Man 2 Trailer, Says ‘This Girl Has My Heart’.

On the occasion of Mother's Day earlier this month, Kangana penned an open letter to her mother on Instagram. Sharing a throwback black and white photograph of her mother, Kangana had written: "Dear Mother When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing, Kangana Ranaut Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Their Wishes and Love.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story Below:

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo CreditS: Instagram)

What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ? Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother's Day Yours, Chotu."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).