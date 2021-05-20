Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared an Instagram note praising South star Samantha Akkineni in the trailer of the upcoming web-series The Family Man 2. The trailer dropped the day before. "This girl has my heart @samantharuthprabhuoffl," wrote Kangana, sharing a snapshot of the trailer featuring Samantha. The Family Man Season 2 Trailer: Objections Raised Over Samantha Akkineni’s Character; #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils Trends On Twitter.

The second season of the popular web series "The Family Man" will premiere on June 4. Manoj Bajpayee returns in the starring role with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. The Family Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni’s Crime Thriller Makes Fans Wonder If It’s A New Story Or A Continuation.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Samantha Akkineni

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South star Samantha marks her digital debut as antagonist of the show.

