Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Indira Gandhi in one of her upcoming projects, although as per an IANS report, she insists it's not a biopic. In a statement released by her office, the actress confirms, "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India." Well, this isn't the first time a movie will have a character inspired by India's one and only female Prime Minister. Let us tell you a bit about them. Kangana Ranaut to Essay the Role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Next, Says It Is Not a Biopic

Aandhi (1975)

Suchitra Sen's character as an ambitious politician was supposedly modeled on Mrs. Gandhi. Such was its euphoria that the then Congress Government at the center even banned the film from releasing. Although not completely, but Suchitra Sen's role and her appearance were starkly similar to Gandhi's.

Yashwantrao Chavan : Bakhar Eka Vadalachi (2014)

Supriya Vinod played the role of Indira Gandhi in this Marathi film which charted the journey of Yashwantrao Chavan. He was the first Chief Minister Of Maharashtra and fifth deputy PM of India.

Indu Sarkar (2017)

Supriya Vinod again stepped into the shoes of Indira Gandhi for Madhur Bhandarkar's film as well. The story was about a wife's resolve to go against her husband and do the right thing.

There's also Kissa Kursi Ka which revolved around her tenure as a Prime Minister and the emergency of 1975. The movie apparently irked Sanjay Gandhi so much that he burned many of the prints. He was even sentenced to jail for the same crime.

Those who have watched Ajay Devgn's Raid might remember the surprise presence of Indira Gandhi in it. Her face wasn't clearly shown throughout the film but her character was made evident by the voice and mannerisms of the person. Nobody identified the actress who played that role.

