Here comes a piece of good news for Kangana Ranaut as Bombay High Court has announced a verdict in her favour. After BCM officials started demolishing the illegal portions of her Mumbai office building, her lawyers had approached High Court to file a plea against the entire process of demolition. The hearing which was scheduled at 12: 30 pm finally reached with the verdict ruling in the actress' favour. Bombay HC has ordered a stay on demolishing her office property and asked BMC to file a reply on her petition.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier informed her followers about not having any 'illegal' portions in her office premises and her lawyer had later filed a petition for the same. BMC meanwhile, in its earlier notice had stated details of her illegal constructions and asked her to file a reply on the same, failure of which will invite all the necessary action. Kangana is on her way to Mumbai currently and she's expected to make a quick visit to her office premises as soon as she lands in the city.

Bombay High Court stays BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property, asks the civic body to file reply on actor's petition pic.twitter.com/VaoeBSOnay — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana had earlier tweeted about Mumbai being PoK after BMC had started demolishing the illegal portions of her office building. The actress' ongoing tussle with the Shiv Sena government is also the reason why centre granted her Y+ security for additional safety.

