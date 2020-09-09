Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut's war of words has gone too far as of now BMC conducts demolition of alleged illegal alterations at Kangana's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai' Pali Hill area. The actress is on her way to Mumbai and is all set to take a 12.15 flight from Chandigarh but now the Panga actor's lawyer has moved to Bombay High Court. According to news agency ANI, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer files a plea in High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property. Hearing to take place at 12.30 pm today. Kangana went furious over BMC's actions and condemned their act with a series of tweets. ‘Mumbai is PoK’, Says Kangana Ranaut after BMC Officials Start Demolishing ‘Illegal Portions’ of Her Office (View Tweets)

BMC has reportedly stated that Kangana Ranaut will be home quarantined for almost a week after returning to Mumbai, Actress' second coronavirus test report came out to be negative on Tuesday, and now she heads for her flight journey to Mumbai. Earlier, Kangana tweeted "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," The actress also slammed BMC by calling them 'Babur and his army'. Kangana Ranaut’s Lawyer Responds to ‘Stop Work Notice’ Issued By BMC; Officials Begin Demolition Work At Actress’ Mumbai Office

Kangana Ranaut's Lawyer Moves Bombay HC

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's lawyer files a plea in High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property. Hearing to take place at 12.30 pm today. https://t.co/mk1bHPE93r — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's spat with Maharashtra government began after she made the controversial Mumbai feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) remark on Twitter against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's threat. She tweeted accusing Raut threatening the actress to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police. On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the actress with Y+ security.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).