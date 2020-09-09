Kangana Ranaut has uttered those words once again! The same words that earlier stirred a controversy on social media. Kangana Ranaut hates mincing her words and she certainly unperturbed about who thinks what about her. Earlier the actress had compared Mumbai to PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) after tweeting about how she's more scared of Mumbai Police and the situation in the city isn't safe for her anymore. While her comment was severely criticised by Shiv Sena government in the state, the recent addition will probably make it worse. Kangana Ranaut Leaves From Himachal Pradesh To Head For Mumbai, Netizens Trend 'Welcome to Mumbai' In Lieu of Actress' Arrival (View Pics and Tweet).

BMC officials had earlier started demolishing the illegal portions of her Mumbai office. While the actress had tweeted about how none of the structure in her office premises is unauthorised, her lawyer later filed a plea against the demolition drive in Bombay High Court. Kangana meanwhile took to her Twitter account to share pictures of the demolition activity and captioned it saying, 'Pakistan' and 'I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy.'

Check out Her Tweets

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana and Shiv Sena continue to be at loggerheads. The actress is on her way to Mumbai and has been provided with adequate security outside the airport. Post her arrival in the city, the actress will reach her office premises and inspect the demolition. Until then stay tuned to LatestLY for all other major updates.

