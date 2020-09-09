The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials issued ‘Stop Work Notice’ to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and pointed out the numerous alterations made with civic body approval. The actress’ renovated bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra is a structure of a row house that has been allegedly converted into an office. The officials on Tuesday gave the actress 24 hours to respond to the “illegal alteration and construction” and if she fails to respond, the BMC will demolish the unauthorised portions of the property. Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Actress Believes the Support from her Social Media Followers Compelled BMC To Stop the Demolition Work of Her Office.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has responded to the notice issued by BMC. It is a two-page letter in which one of the points read, “Foremost do categorically note that no work is being carried out by my client in her premises as ‘falsely understood by you’ therefore the notice issued by you as ‘Stop Work Notice’ is absolutely bad-in-law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate my client by misusing your dominant position.” The actress shared the pic of the letter on Twitter and tweeted, “My Lawyer @RizwanSiddiquee has replied to @mybmc notice hope they hold on to their plans of demolishing the property...” Kangana Ranaut Leaves From Himachal Pradesh To Head For Mumbai, Netizens Trend 'Welcome to Mumbai' In Lieu of Actress' Arrival.

Kangana Ranaut’s Lawyer’s Response To BMC’s Notice

My Lawyer ⁦@RizwanSiddiquee⁩ has replied to ⁦@mybmc⁩ notice hope they hold on to their plans of demolishing the property... pic.twitter.com/tToaBQ0tG0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

On the other hand, the BMC officials have started the demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office. Pics and videos of BMC workers with jackhammers and JCB machines are going viral on the internet. Kangana has also shared pics on Twitter and wrote in one of the posts, “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy”.

Demolition Work At Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai Office

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The actress who is at Chandigarh airport, will board her flight to Mumbai at 12:20PM. Kangana Ranaut had stated that she has done nothing illegal on her property.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).