SS Rajamouli's Prabhas starrer Baahubali films changed the game in the Indian landscape of cinema. Fans love the movies pan-India, which is a rare feat given the language barriers. Now, the movies have taken up the monumental task to reignite the box office in India. Amid the pandemic, a limited number of screens have reopened in the country, while many theatres continue to be inoperational. Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce that Baahubali and its sequel will rerelease soon. Prabhas Birthday: 5 Powerful Dialogues Of The Superstar From Baahubali!

"The magic is set to unravel again," wrote Karan, whose production house Dharma was the distributor for the film in the Hindi region. Well, this is a glimmer of hope for theatre owners in the testing times. Of course, Baahubali fans must be excited. SS Rajamouli Birthday: Revisiting The Best Moments From The Director’s Epic Fantasy Drama Baahubali.

Check Out Karan Johar's Tweet Here:

Talking about Baahubaali's pan-India success, Karan had said, "You must understand when emotions are universal, storytelling is universal whether it’s made in the North or South it becomes immaterial. But this may not happen time and again. You know it’s going to happen with the big event films but not the high concept films."

"And when they came to us to present it, I said how do I make this engaging to a national audience? And the one thing that I could say is to call it the biggest film made in India. It was true. There was nothing big up to that point in terms of scale, technology and vision. It was out there. So that was the trigger to sell it," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).