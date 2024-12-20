As the New Year is inching closer, filmmaker Karan Johar chose to share his resolution for 2025 with his friends and fans on social media. Karan took to Instagram stories, where he wrote: “Evolution should be your only resolution.” ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Re-Releases in Theatres: Karan Johar Overjoyed by Full Shows of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-Starrer.

The filmmaker has been raising a lot of eyebrows lately with his deep quotes and captions on his stories section on the photo-sharing website.

View Karan Johar's Post:

Karan Johar's Instagram

In November, he had shared a note on ego in relationships and how, sometimes, the "loser" ends up being the true winner.

The note had read, “In a war of ego, the loser always wins.” Known for his striking presence on social media, Karan has been sharing cryptic posts lately.

He had also posted an inspiring quote about surrounding oneself with the best people. The note read, “Surround yourself with the best people you can find, but also know how to be happy alone.” He also shared a philosophical post about "avoiding conversations," writing, “The conversation you are avoiding is the one you need the most.”

Recently, Karan’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 23 years in Hindi cinema and he called it a “pinch me moment”.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of stills from the film, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan among many others.

“23 years!!! Phew...truly one of those pinch me moments - right now & even back then...being on set with these legends!! It was my second film as a director and I think I was immensely fortunate that this magnanimous cast and the entire crew put in so much faith in me to deliver khushi & gham in abundance!” he wrote.

The filmmaker credited the audiences for showering the film with so much love.

“The biggest shout out goes to the audience...the fans...our family - who continue to watch our film and recite every dialogue, dance on every song and keep this film alive in its truest sense...THANK YOU! 23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” he wrote.

On the professional front, Karan unveiled his upcoming project Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani in November. Karan Johar Drops Cryptic Post on ‘Competition’ Days After Adar Poonawalla Acquires 50% Stake in Dharma Productions For INR 1000 Crore.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is slated for release in theaters next year. Sharing the first poster of the film, Karan wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”

