Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Make Him Weep - Here's How (Watch Video)

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Everyone is locked at home to help the Governments and the frontline warriors curb the spread of COVID-19. To keep themselves busy and of course sane during these troubled times, everyone is indulging in a lot of activities. In the case of Karan Johar, it is documenting his kids Yash and Roohi's savage replied to his questions. He has been putting up these awesome videos on Instagram of his conversations with his kids which are hilarious. Today's video is on Yash and Roohi's reaction to his dancing skills which isn't what he expected. Karan Johar’s Version of Channa Mereya Gets a Thumbs Down From Yash and Roohi (Watch Video)

Karan was heartbroken by the end of it because his kids announced that his dancing is 'Kharab' or Bad. His kids have always criticised him for asking him to wear simpler clothes to slamming his singing skills to many more.

We have a feeling that since Student Of The Year happened, KJo got into this strange habit of breaking into a gig anywhere and everywhere. Now he can be seen dancing at weddings much like the actors of Bollywood. While our reaction to his moves is still reserved, his kids clearly aren't a fan.