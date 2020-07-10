2020 is legit considered as one of the worst years one must have witnessed. Well, atleast that's what they say on social media and memes! With coronavirus taking lives, forcing people to sit at home for months, leaving people jobless and with so many deaths happening around in the same year; what else would one say? Everyone is waiting for the year 2021, including Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan! Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a 'Then and Now' Post With a BFF Recalling Their Journey From Being Single to Embracing Motherhood (View Pics).

The actress who has been quite active on social media has posted this picture of herself. The caption reads, 'Waiting for 2021.' Of course, it is a throwback pic but her expressions definitely fit into the current expressions of the entire nation! Check out the post below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram Waiting for 2021... 🤷🏻‍♀️🤣 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jul 10, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

On the work front, Kareena is all set to be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha. Her first look in which she has donned a desi avatar was loved by her fans. More pictures from the sets of the film went viral on the internet, making everyone excited for the film. It is based on Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. She was last seen in rom-com with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani titled as Good Newwz. As of now, just like Bebo says, 2021 is much awaited, hoping for a fresh and positive start! What say?

