New Delhi, December 15: The MG Hector Facelift has finally been launched in India, marking a significant mid-cycle update for the popular SUV. MG Motor India has introduced the new version of Hector at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 11.99 lakh. The bookings of this car is now open nationwide. The MG Hector Facelift is introduced at a starting price is nearly INR 2 lakh lower than the existing model, making the MG Hector Facelift a more attractive proposition in the competitive midsize SUV segment.

The latest model comes with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, digital auto key with proximity lock and unlock, horizontal AC vents, and an Infinity by Harman sound system. The SUV is available in five,six, and seven-seat layouts. The Hector Facelift seven-seater option exclusive to the Hector Plus. MG has also introduced new exterior colours, including Celadon Blue and Pearl White, to freshen up the lineup. Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings Open December 15, 2025.

MG Hector Facelift Key Highlights - Design, Specifications and Features

MG Hector Facelift comes with notable interior upgrades. The car's cabin ahs a dual-tone Urban Tan interiors, enhancing its premium appeal. The highlight is the new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with i-Swipe gesture-based controls. The Hector Facelift owners can adjust the HVAC system with two-finger gestures and control music playback using three fingers. The system also supports an expandable VRAM module of up to 10GB.

The MG Hector Facelift is offered in five trims and seven variants, paired with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The company has added a manual and a CVT automatic transmission options in the car. On the safety side, the SUV comes with Level 2 ADAS, has six airbags, and equips a 360-degree camera. MG Motor India has confirmed that details about the diesel version will be shared at a later date. Kia Seltos 2026 Unveiled, Official Launch on January 2; Check Expected Price in India, Features, Design, Specifications About New Compact SUV.

MG Hector Facelift comes with a subtle yet noticeable updates. It has a redesigned front grille featuring hexagonal slats, giving the SUV a sharper and bolder appearance. It also boasts the bumpers and LED headlamp setup remain unchanged. The black wheel arch cladding and side body cladding add a rugged touch, and the 18-inch alloy wheels have also been redesigned.

